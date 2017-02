21:01 Reported News Briefs Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 'Le Pen victory would send half of French Jews to Israel' Read more



French-educated former MK: The election of Marine Le Pen as French President means "disaster for Europe ... Only Israel to benefit as Jews will emigrate." ► ◄ Last Briefs