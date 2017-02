The Knesset has approved the final readings of a law that would allow a soldier who properly completes compulsory service to demand that the Israel Defense Forces recommend the erasure of the soldier's pre-induction criminal record.

Another option under the law is shortening of the period of the "statute of limitations" for a pre-induction offense. The measure was initiated by Member of Knesset Anat Berko (Likud) as an incentive for proper completion of compulsory service.