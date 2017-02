20:07 Reported News Briefs Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Russian lawmaker accuses Jews of boiling Christians in cauldrons Read more



A pro-Kremlin lawmaker claimed ancestors of Jewish colleagues boiled Christians in cauldrons and fed them to wild animals. Another colleague wants him investigated under Russia's anti-extremism law.