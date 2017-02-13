It was cleared for publication Monday evening that Mayor Yehuda Ben Hamo of Kfar Saba was arrested Monday by the police on suspicion of bribery.
Police raided City Hall, conducted a comprehensive search of several offices and detained 14 suspects.
|
19:49
Reported
Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17
Kfar Saba mayor arrested for bribery
