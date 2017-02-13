19:07 Reported News Briefs Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 'Israeli coordinating construction with US Administration' Read more



Transportation and Intelligence Minister tells Arutz Sheva relations with the Trump Administration are greatly improved over those with President Obama and Israel is coordinating building policy with the White House.