Old-age pension now senior pension

The Knesset approved, Monday, the final readings of a bill by Member of Knesset Nachman Shai (Zionist Union) to change the term "old-age pension" to "senior pension".

MK Shai said, "This change is a seemingly a small change, but a meaningful change in consciousness. Words shape our consciousness. We are not old and elderly, but senior citizens. Replacing the terminology is not in place of raising pensions and improving economic conditions of senior citizens, for which we continue to fight fiercely. Any substantial change begins with a single step."