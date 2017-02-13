Pressure brings closure of pirate dump next to Itamar

Following complaints by the Shomron (Samaria) Regional Council and the Regavim movement for protection of state lands, the Defense Ministry's Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria has closed down a pirate garbage dump that had been burning dangerous materials between the Samarian Jewish community of Itamar and the Samarian Palestinian Authority city of Shechem.

Civil Administration inspectors seized engineering tools and blocked access roads that had been created without permission. Another dump is still operating south of Itamar.