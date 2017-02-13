Danon: Cancel the Judea-Samaria blacklist completely

Danny Danon, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, has responded to the UN Human Rights Council's delay in publishing its database of companies operating beyond the 1949 Armistice Line by saying, "A decision to label businesses and international companies with ties to Israel should not be merely postposed – it should be canceled completely."

Danon explained, "We had hoped that the dark days when Jewish business could be blacklisted and boycotted while the international community sits by silently had passed. The State of Israel and our friends around the world will not rest until this bigoted and racist list is struck from the official record of the UN."