17:15
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17

IS treasurer killed in Iraqi airstrike

Iraqi media reported, Monday, that Muwaffaq Al-Kirmus, dubbed the Finance Minister of the Islamic State terror movement, was killed in a coalition airstrike near Iraq's border with Syria.

A number of other Islamic State terrorists  were also killed.



