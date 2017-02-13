IS treasurer killed in Iraqi airstrike

Iraqi media reported, Monday, that Muwaffaq Al-Kirmus, dubbed the Finance Minister of the Islamic State terror movement, was killed in a coalition airstrike near Iraq's border with Syria.
A number of other Islamic State terrorists were also killed.
