Housing Minister Yoav Galant told the Knesset Economics Committee on Monday that the number of building permits to be issued in 2017 and the number of dwellings to be built in 2018 will double the amounts from 2014.

Galant said home prices in the Mechir lemishtaken program of affordable housing for first-time homebuyers went down between 160,000 and 310,000 shekels depending on the area of the country.