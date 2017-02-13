16:41 Reported News Briefs Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 'Netanyahu will return with good news for Israel' Read more



Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev says Netanyahu understands the historic opportunity and will return from his meeting with United States President Donald Trump with good news for Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs