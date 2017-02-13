The Homefront Command will hold an exercise at 10:00 Tuesday morning, simulating an earthquake during school hours.
Because of the nature of the drill, it will not be accompanied by sirens or other alerts or warnings.
Earthquake drill in schools on Tuesday
