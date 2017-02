The Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office notified representatives of Shim'on Batat and and Gil'ad Ramot that they could be indicted for violations of the Political Parties Law in connection with the 2013 Labor primaries, subject to a pre-indictment hearing.

Battat is suspected of receiving illegal donations, not declaring them and non-delivery of a report on the accounting system as the head of eventual winner Yitzhak Herzog's campaign. Ramot is suspected of making illegal donations.