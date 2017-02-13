Bennett: 'We back the PM 100%'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett addressed the Prime Minister and his upcoming visit in Washington during the 14th B'sheva Jerusalem Conference.

"Mr. Prime Minister. We are relying on you, we trust you 100% with guarding the State of Israel as a Jewish state in the Land of Israel. Go in peace and return in peace.

"In recent years there have been all sorts of myths circulating to get us to give up parts of our land to the Arabs. One such myth is that Israel cannot be both Jewish and democratic without a Palestinian state.

"The opposite is true - a Palestinian state will flood us with refugees," he said.