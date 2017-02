13:39 Reported News Briefs Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Erdan: Tell the world that Israel is ours Read more



Likud minister wishes Netanyahu good luck at Trump meeting, says he's working to deal with 'lone wolf' terror attacks. ► ◄ Last Briefs