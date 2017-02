Chairman of the opposition Isaac Herzog spoke this afternoon at the 14th "B'sheva" newspaper Jerusalem Conference, where he called for intensive progress in implementing the "Two-State Solution."

Herzog added that "the settlement enterprise has gotten to proportions which endanger the existence of Israel as a Jewish State. Continued rampant building in all the settlements across all of Israel all the time will lead to a state with a Jewish majority being exchanged for one with an Arab majority."