Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Ignoring warnings, PM already told Trump he favors two states



Netanyahu informed Security Cabinet that he told Trump last month that he supports PA state, even though nothing can keep it demilitarized. ► ◄ Last Briefs