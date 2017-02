10:59 Reported News Briefs Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 'Media coverage inviting terror attack at Western Wall' Read more



Haredi MK responds to report of lax security at holy site on Shabbat, warns Arab media pushing story could inspire attack.