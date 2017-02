09:29 Reported News Briefs Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 5 terrorists of Samaria shooting attack arrested Security forces forces arrested 5 Palestinian Arabs who perpetrated a shooting attack from a passing vehicle on Dec. 30 near an IDF post in northern Samaria.



