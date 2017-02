08:53 Reported News Briefs Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Netanyahu prepares for first meeting with President Trump Read more



PM to leave for Washington on Monday, will address Iran, negotiations with PA - but leave annexation of Maaleh Adumim off the agenda.