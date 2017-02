08:11 Reported News Briefs Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Oldest captive fish euthanized The longest-living fish in a zoological setting, a lungfish known as Granddad acquired by the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago in 1933, has been euthanized after suffering failing health well in his mid-90s, aquarium officials said on Monday. Granddad, who came to Shedd from Australia in anticipation of the 1933-34 Chicago World's Fair, was seen by more than 104 million people during his time in Chicago, aquarium president Bridget Coughlin said in a statement announcing his death.



