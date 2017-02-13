07:50 Reported News Briefs Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Seoul: North Korea used new missile tech. The South Korean military said Monday that North Korea's missile test on Sunday had used a new "cold-eject" technology, whereby the missile is lifted by compressed gas before flying by rocket power.



