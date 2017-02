07:27 Reported News Briefs Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 IDF arrests 16 terrorists in Judea and Samaria The IDF arrested last night 18 Arabs in Judea and Samaria, 16 of which are suspected of terror activity against security forces and civilians.



