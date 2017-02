Tens of thousands of Mexicans protested on Sunday against U.S. President Donald Trump over his plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and make their country pay for it, AFP reported.

"Mexico must be respected, Mr. Trump," said a giant banner carried by protesters in Mexico City, who waved a sea of red, white and green Mexican flags as they marched down the capital's main avenue under the watchful eyes of thousands of police.