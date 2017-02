06:46 Reported News Briefs Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Peru asks Trump to consider deporting wanted ex-president Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on Sunday asked U.S. President Donald Trump to consider deporting the country's fugitive ex-president, Alejandro Toledo. A Peruvian judge last week issued an international arrest warrant for Toledo, who is wanted on corruption charges. It was believed that Toledo was making his way to Israel, but the Foreign Ministry said he was not aboard a Sunday evening flight from San Francisco that landed at Ben Gurion Airport.



