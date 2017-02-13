UN chief: Islamophobia is fueling terrorism

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that Islamophobia in parts of the world is fueling terrorism.

"One of the things that fuel terrorism is the expression in some parts of the world of Islamophobic feelings and Islamophobic policies and Islamophobic hate speeches," Guterres said at a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

"This is sometimes the best support that Daesh can have to make its own propaganda," Guterres said, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State (ISIS) group.