Hotovely calls for gradual sovereignty

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) on Sunday expressed hope that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would act to apply gradual sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Speaking at Women in Green’s fourth Sovereignty Conference, Hotovely said, "In the years when we did not dare to ask sovereignty we lost. We lost justice, truth, the Israeli story. In the years when we told the world that we can resolve the matter in a compromise because we are a peace loving nation, we did not engage in a struggle for justice in Israel. Anyone who does not believe in the right to settle in Shilo, Beit El and Eli has no business in Tel Aviv, Herzliya and Rishon Lezion."