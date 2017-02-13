Rabbi Yosef to Netanyahu: God will be with you

Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, the Chief Sephardic Rabbi of Israel, on Sunday night spoke by phone with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ahead of his visit to Washington to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

Rabbi Yosef told Netanyahu: “God will be with you. You are a messenger of all the people of Israel and you without a doubt will receive assistance from the heavens.”

The Prime Minister thanked the Rabbi for the blessings and added, “I hope to do everything for the security of Israel. I remember the conversations I had with your father before my travels and I feel that his blessing continues to accompany me through you."