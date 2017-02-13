01:13
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17

30-year-old seriously wounded in stabbing in Rishon Lezion

A 30-year-old man stabbed and seriously wounded during a fight in Rishon Lezion on Sunday night.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him to the Assaf Harofeh Hospital. Police are investigating the incident.



