01:13 Reported News Briefs Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 30-year-old seriously wounded in stabbing in Rishon Lezion A 30-year-old man stabbed and seriously wounded during a fight in Rishon Lezion on Sunday night. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him to the Assaf Harofeh Hospital. Police are investigating the incident.



