00:45 Reported News Briefs Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 North Korea confirms 'successful' missile test North Korea confirmed on Monday (local time) that it had "successfully" tested a ballistic missile, AFP reported, citing the state-run news agency KCNA. "A surface-to-surface medium long-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2... was successfully test-fired on Sunday," the report said. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs