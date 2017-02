Against the backdrop of violent protests in the haredi sector on the issue of military service and national volunteer service, it was decided on Sunday night to assign tight security to national service executive director Sar Shalom Gerbi.

Interviewed by Kol Yisrael government radio, Gerbi said he received letters threatening to hurt him and his family. He noted that about 1,600 haredim are currently involved in the national volunteer service and many of them hide it from their families.