A five-year-old advertising campaign in which subscribers to the national lottery are told they have won big is coming to an end due to a cut in the lottery's advertising budget, according to Channel 10 Television.

Erela Eidinger will continue to make the phone calls, but they won't be played back on radio commercials. She told Yediot Ahronot a few years ago that before the ad campaign, winners would slam the phone on her, thinking she was trying to sell them another subscription.