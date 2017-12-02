Jabal Mukaber roadblock removed

Jerusalem Police have decided to remove the roadblock erected in the Jabal Mukaber in East Jerusalem to mark "the termination of operations carried out in the area since the truck attack occurred on the promenade of Armon Hanatziv and the achievement of security stability. During the operations, there were targeted arrests of rioters, rock throwers, firebombers and fireworks throwers.

A police statement continued, "Some of them will be detained until the end of the legal proceedings against them. All will be indicted by the prosecution."