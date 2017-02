21:36 Reported News Briefs Shvat 16, 5777 , 12/02/17 Shvat 16, 5777 , 12/02/17 'How dare newspaper call Wailing Wall by its Jewish name!' Read more



A Palestinian Authority TV host slams a PA newspaper for using the term "Wailing Wall: and implying that Jews have a connection to the Jerusalem holy site. ► ◄ Last Briefs