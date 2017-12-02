Report: Ben Hassin in good condition

A representative of the family of Ben Hassin, the Israeli detained in a Muslim country with which Israel has no relations, recently met him in prison and told Channel 10 Television on Sunday that Hassin is in good health and he is awaiting trial, which was delayed several days.

Hassin purportedly went to fight Islamic State terrorists and was charged with murdering a taxi driver. His trial was supposed to open last Friday but was postponed by 10 days so he can raise once more the amount required to deliver ransom compensation to the family of the taxi driver.