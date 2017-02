Chairman Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid was questioned by Israel Defense Forces Radio on Sunday about a report that police will recommend indicting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu over expensive gifts he and relatives received from businessmen.

Lapid said, "One must not accept gifts from friends. Not you, not your wife or your children." Asked whether Netanyahu must resign if indicted Member of Knesset Lapid replied "Yes, of course!"