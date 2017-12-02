Report: IS leader wounded in western Iraq

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terror movement was apparently wounded during a weekend airstrike by the Iraqi army in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq, according to Iraqi security officials cited in Sunday reports by several media. The reports say dozens of other officials from the organization were killed in the airstrikes.

The American Arabic Al Hurra channel described the wounds as serious. The Joint Operations Command of the Iraqi army the Hezbollah-linked Al Mayadeen network "there is no further verification to the report."