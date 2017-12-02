Sharansky to open African 'Jewish Peace Corps' Centers

Chairman Natan Sharansky of the Jewish Agency for Israel left, Sunday, on a five-day trip to Africa to dedicate the Jewish Agency’s new Project TEN volunteer centers in Namulanda, Uganda and Durban, South Africa. Dubbed the “Jewish Peace Corps,” Project TEN brings together young Jews from Israel and around the world to volunteer in underprivileged areas across the globe.

Volunteers at the Namulanda and Durban centers have already started working with other organizations on several projects in the fields of formal and informal education, youth empowerment, public health, and sustainable agriculture, most of which are centered on local children.