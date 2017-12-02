Nasrallah calls Trump 'fool'

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday that he is not at all concerned about new United States President Donald Trump. Speaking at a memorial service for a Hezbollah member who died recently, Sheikh Nasrallah said, "Since Trump took over, he showed the true nature of the American government."

Referring to terrorist actions against the US and Israel, Nasrallah continued, "Our fear ended long ago, in 1982, when we were few and Israel conquered half of Lebanon. Victory is the word today in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, and neither Trump nor his ancestors nor Bush and all these racists will hurt the faith of our children and our elders. When the White House is occupied by a fool who boasts about his stupidity, this is the beginning of redemption."