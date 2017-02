16:05 Reported News Briefs Shvat 16, 5777 , 12/02/17 Shvat 16, 5777 , 12/02/17 8-month-old who lost consciousness in Tel Aviv dies An eight-month-old baby who lost consciousness at a Tel Aviv kindergarden was pronounced dead at the city's Ichilov Hospital following efforts to save his life. Police are investigating.



