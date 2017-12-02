The Magen David Adom emergency service is performing resuscitation on a 70-year-old man who was a victim of a fire that broke out on Hatzabar Street in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem.
The circumstances of the fire were not immediately clear.
Shvat 16, 5777 , 12/02/17
Resuscitation efforts on Jerusalem fire victim, aged 70
