Knesset lobby sends letter of encouragement to PM

The Land of Israel lobby in the Knesset, headed by Members of Knesset Yoav Kish and Bezalel Smotrich, have issued a letter of encouragement to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, signed by other members of the Likud and Jewish home parties, ahead of Netanyahu's meeting with United States President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

The letter reads, "We appreciate your conduct during the Obama years. We appreciate your activities for the resumption of construction and the enactment of the regulation law.

"We back you in your mission to save Israel's right to build and expand throughout Judea and Samaria and prevent the establishment of a Palestinian terror state in the heart of our country. We wish you much success in the name of the people of Israel, the State of Israel and the Land of Israel."