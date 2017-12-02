Ministers endorse 'night-time' Muezzin bill

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation endorsed, Sunday, a bill to ban the use of amplifiers at houses of worship between the hours of 11:00 pm and 7:00 am. If approved, violations would carry a minimum fine of 5,000 shekels.

The committee wants to review the bill after its initial reading in the Knesset. The Yisrael Beytenu party wants to remove the hour limitations of the bill, claiming it seeks to fight excess noise at all hours. The time limit endorsed on Sunday, primarily affecting mosques, is intended to avoid limiting sirens that are sounded in big cities to announce the start of the Jewish Sabbath and holidays.