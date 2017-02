11:37 Reported News Briefs Shvat 16, 5777 , 12/02/17 Shvat 16, 5777 , 12/02/17 'There is no reason we should be more left-wing than the US' Read more



Justice Minister Shaked: 'I call on the PM to rid himself of the idea of the Two-State Solution and to present an alternative.'