07:25 Reported News Briefs Shvat 16, 5777 , 12/02/17 Shvat 16, 5777 , 12/02/17 IDF arrests 3 in Judea and Samaria for terror activity IDF forces last night arrested 3 Arabs in Judea and Samaria suspected of terror activity against soldiers and civilians.



