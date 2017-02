Secretary General of the UN reportedly offered MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) the position of Under-Secretary General of the UN, according to Haaretz.

According to the report, Officials in the UN see the offer as a deal: The US will take back its opposition to the pick of PA official Salam Fayyad as head of the UN mission to Libya, and in return Livni will be appointed.

Livni's office said that "no official offer has been received."