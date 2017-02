18:20 Reported News Briefs Shvat 15, 5777 , 11/02/17 Shvat 15, 5777 , 11/02/17 Trump to Rouhani: Better be careful US President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani he'd "better be careful." Trump's warning came in response to Rouhani's speech at the Iranian Islamic Resolution ceremony, in which he said, "Anyone who threatens Iran will regret it."







► ◄ Last Briefs