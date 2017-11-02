British citizen arrested on terror charges

A 44-year-old British man was arrested on Friday at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of preparing terrorist attacks, the BBC reports.

The Hertfordshire man was detained as he arrived from Iraq. Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism unit arrested the suspect under section 5 of the 2006 Terrorism Act – suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, according to the Guardian.

