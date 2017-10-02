Trump hints new executive order coming

President Donald Trump hinted on Friday he will take action as soon as next week to bolster national security in response to a court ruling blocking his travel ban.

"We'll be doing something very rapidly having to do with additional security for our country," Trump said during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to The Hill, adding, "You’ll be seeing that some time next week.”

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)