Assad: Some of the refugees are 'terrorists'

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad appeared to agree on Friday with U.S. President Donald Trump, saying some of the millions of refugees who have fled his country's conflict are "terrorists".

Speaking in an interview with Yahoo News and quoted by AFP, Assad was asked about Trump's claim that extremists are hiding among refugees, and replied, "You can find it on the net."

